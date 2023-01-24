The International Cricket Council has announced the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022. A total of two Indians made the cut but there was no place for batting stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer was the only Indian batter to have made the cut while Mohammed Siraj was the only inclusion when it comes to Indian bowlers. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named the skipper of the team by ICC.

Babar, who has been in the spotlight over his and the Pakistan team's poor performances, finished last year with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87. He was named the captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022.

The further includes players like Australia's Travis Head, West Indies's Shai Hope, India's Shreyas Iyer and New Zealand's Tom Latham.

Iyer was India's top-scoring batter in the format last year, aggregating 724 runs at an average of 55.69 in 17 games.

It was a proud moment for Zimbabwe as their marquee all-rounder Sikandar Raza also made the cut. Raza aggregated 645 runs at an average of 49.61 and a strike rate of 87.16, including two fifties and three centuries.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Raza contributed with the ball too, scalping eight wickets while giving away runs at around 5 per over.

Further in the list came Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was one of the most consistent all-rounders in ODI cricket last year.

He picked up a total of 24 wickets in 15 games for the Bangla Tigers at an average of 28.20 with a best performance being 4/29. With the bat, Mehidy scored 330 runs at a stunning average of 66, with one century and one fifty.

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, India's Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Australia's Adam Zampa completed the list.

Siraj played 15 matches and picked up 24 wickets. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2022:Babar Azam, Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests