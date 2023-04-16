Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday achieved a huge milestone during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Babar and Rizwan equalled Indian duo Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's record of most 50-run partnerships (10) in T20Is. Babar and Rizwan led the charge for Pakistan as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in five-match series against a depleted New Zealand side.

The pair added 99 runs for the first wicket as Pakistan posted a total of 192/4 in 20 overs.

While Rizwan scored 50 off 34 deliveries, Babar registered his third century in the format, slamming 101 off just 58 balls.

Azam, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday, compensated with a brisk knock to inspire his team's win.

"I am very happy to perform in this match," said Azam, who is now the joint most successful T20I captain with 42 wins, alongside England's Eoin Morgan and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I had two good partnerships and then our bowling was once again excellent. We have got experienced and exciting young bowlers who gave us back-to-back wins."

Azam was the mainstay of the Pakistan innings after he won the toss and chose to bat.

He smashed a six and two fours in the last over to reach his third T20I century, becoming only the sixth batter to do so in the shortest format at international level.

Only Chris Gayle of the West Indies has hit more hundreds in the format with 22, while India's Rohit Sharma leads the T20I chart with four tons.

(With AFP Inputs)