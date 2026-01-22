Pakistan star batter Babar Azam's Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 campaign has come to an early end, as he has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp, his franchise Sydney Sixers confirmed on Thursday. Babar endured a miserable BBL season, managing just 202 runs in 11 innings at an underwhelming strike-rate of 103. His struggles on the field have been coupled with moments of friction with Sixers teammate and Australia star Steve Smith. Babar's abrupt exit from the ongoing BBL comes amid severe criticism from former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh, who stated that he should be dropped from the Sixers' playing XI.

“Thank you, Babar. Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series,” posted Sydney Sixers on their official social media accounts.

This means that Babar will miss the Sixers' remaining playoff matches. Sydney Sixers will take on Hobart Hurricanes on Friday, in a contest that will see the winner progress to the final.

This is what Mark Waugh had advised the Sydney Sixers regarding Babar's form:

“I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment, almost totally relying on Steve Smith. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to drop Babar Azam.”

“I don't think he's done enough at the top of the order. I know he's world class, but the thing about winning this tournament and so far he just hasn't done it.”

Interestingly, Pakistan's next international commitment is still a week away, as they take on Australia in a three-match T20I series from January 29, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

This means that several of Australia's T20I stars like captain Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are set to rejoin the Australia team only after the conclusion of the entire BBL 2025-26 season, but still in time for the first match.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen is another player who will complete the BBL campaign before rejoining his national side.