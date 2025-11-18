Pakistan cricket stalwart Babar Azam has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over 'abuse of cricket equipment'. Babar soared back to form in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, registering a hundred before being dismissed for a score of 34 in the third. Upset with his dismissal, Babar hit the stumps in frustration, hence inviting a penalty by the apex board. The 31-year-old, hence, breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match." In addition, a demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, making it a first offence for Babar in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan's innings when Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease following his dismissal in the final ODI of the series on Sunday.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction.

"The Pakistan batter admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, negating the need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Pakistan went on to make a series sweep over Sri Lanka with Babar playing a lead role with the bat, scoring 165 runs -- most in the series -- which included a 20th ODI ton.

As for the match, Pakistan completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the third match, comfortably chasing 212 with 5.2 overs to spare. After Haseebullah Khan fell for a 12-ball duck, Fakhar Zaman steadied the chase with a fluent 55 off 45, striking eight fours and adding an 80-run stand with Babar Azam (34).

Sri Lanka fought back through Jeffrey Vandersay, who removed Fakhar, Babar and Salman Agha to leave Pakistan at 115/4. However, Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Hussain Talat (42 not out) guided the hosts home with an unbeaten partnership.

With Agency Inputs