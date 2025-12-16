Former cricketer Azhar Mahmood has ended his coaching stint with Pakistan's Test cricket team with immediate effect, according to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday. Azhar Mahmood was appointed acting head coach in June this year, with his tenure running until March 2026. However, with no Test matches for Pakistan until an away series in Bangladesh in March-April next year, a mutual decision has been taken to end the stint now. Mahmood was appointed as an all-formats assistant coach in April 2024 to support Gary Kirsten with the white-ball sides and Jason Gillespie with the red-ball team. The former Pakistan cricketer had also overseen a white-ball series earlier that month in an interim capacity.

"I was appointed by the PCB for a specific tenure, during which I carried out my responsibilities with professionalism and dedication," Azhar told ESPNcricinfo. "My contract has now come to an end, and I extend my best wishes to the team for their continued success in their future endeavours."

This was Azhar Mahammod's second stint with the Pakistan cricket team. Earlier, he served as a bowling coach under Mickey Arthur from 2016 to 2019.

Currently, Mahmood is the fast-bowling coach for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 tournament. He served as head coach of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was an assistant coach at Surrey before joining the Pakistan national team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has provided insights about how his side will shape their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside arch-rival India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Pakistan will enter the tournament in good shape after recent success in the T20I format under Salman Agha, who took over as T20I captain early this year. Recently, Pakistan clinched the T20I tri-series at home against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Salman Agha indicated that most players who featured in the T20I tri-series will be part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Agha highlighted the need to play consistent cricket before the T20 World Cup.

"I don't think there will be any major changes before the World Cup; this will be the combination. All players have been given their roles, and we will move forward with these roles. Six matches are left before the T20 World Cup, we will have to play with consistency. We cannot make big changes in these six matches," Salman said on a podcast for the Pakistan Cricket Board as quoted by ICC.

Salman expressed that his dream is to win the 2026 T20 World Cup and then the 2027 ODI World Cup. "We have played with this group for six months, and the results have started to come. I want us to win the 2026 T20 World Cup and then the 2027 ODI World Cup. Winning both World Cups is my dream; if it happens, I will be very happy."

"As of now, Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup under my captaincy. Senior players understand Sri Lankan pitches; the Sri Lanka series will benefit the new players before the World Cup. The team is on the right track, but there is still room for improvement. We want Pakistan to reach the level where everyone hopes to see it," he said.

