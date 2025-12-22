Tensions flared as India and Pakistan came up against each other in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. In the high-octane encounter, Pakistan beat India by a huge margin of 191 runs to claim their second title. Among some heated moments from the game, a video of India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre's verbal spat with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza is going viral on social media. The clash happened on the second ball of the third over of India's chase of 348 runs at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Raza bowled a fuller delivery to Ayush Mhatre outside off-stump. The India U19 captain tried to go over mid-off but failed to clear the fielder Farhan Yousaf.

Right after the catch was taken, Raza celebrated the wicket in a fiery manner. Mhatre was walking off when he heard some words and responded in an animated way. The video of the verbal war is going viral on social media.

Ayush Mhatre abused a pakistani player , What did he say in the last. pic.twitter.com/7bq6sDmy5C — Vivek (@ivkev2006s) December 21, 2025

Talking about the game, India faltered against the big-hitting Sameer Minhas and the extra zip of Pakistan pacers, suffering a massive defeat in the one-sided final.

Pakistan lifted their second U19 Asia Cup, and as is the norm now, there were no formal greetings between the players of the two teams.

Once Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 for eight, riding on Minhas' 172 off 113 balls, India needed a lion-hearted chase to clinch a ninth title in the tournament.

But the tall Pakistan pace troika - Ali Raza (4/42), Mohammad Sayyam (2/38) and Abdul Subhan (2/29) - hurried the Indian top order with consistent hard lengths as India folded for 156 in 26.2 overs.

India skipper Mhatre said his team played well throughout the tournament but wayward bowling cost them dear on the crucial day.

"We were clear to bowl first, there were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs. The boys really played well and tournament was good for us and some players stood up," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)