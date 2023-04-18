All top Indian cricketers and most to foreign names are currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, one person who is integrally associated with Indian cricket is currently on a break is Rahul Dravid. The Indian cricket team coach is on a much needed break and he is spending his time in a good way. In recent videos and photos shared on social media, Dravid can be seen spending quality time n Maldives and he even undertook scuba diving.

"THE WALL gets submerged! Was fun diving with Rahul Dravid and his family. His attention to detail, keenness to understand the 'why' and 'how' of things being done will one day make him as good a diver as a cricketer which he undoubtably is," Nikhil Chinnapa, who is a VJ and reality show anchor, wrote about Dravid's experience in Maldives.

Incredible visibility underwater last week on our #Maldives dive trip with Rahul Dravid and my brother's Bangalore-based SCUBA diving company #FleetfootAdventures



The top Indian stars might be busy with the IPL but head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday to start preparations for the World Test Championship final in June.

India will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final. With injuries to key first team players like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and the main overseas match-winner Rishabh Pant, there are a lot of issues that needs to be addressed ahead of the big final.

The workload management aspect also needs to be looked at keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.