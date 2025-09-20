India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Updates And Live Score
India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third and final Women's ODI in New Delhi
India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third and final Women's ODI in New Delhi on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI by eight wickets and India recorded a historic 102-run victory in the second in Mullanpur. While India, who have never won an ODI series against Australia, retained their playing XI, the visitors made a couple of changes, bringing in Kim Garth and Grace Harris in place of Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, and Renuka Singh.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt. PTI DDV AT AT
India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live
No run.
Short and wide of off, Georgia Voll cuts this to point for no run.
On a length around the pads, Ellyse Perry flicks this through mid-wicket for a single.
Good length on off, Ellyse Perry punches this to cover for no run.
On a length around off, Georgia Voll pushes this to cover for no run.
Back of a length around off, Ellyse Perry punches this off her back foot for one to sweeper cover.
FOUR! Perry is off the mark with a boundary as well. Pitched too short on off, Ellyse Perry stands upright and pulls this behind the fielder at mid-wicket. Once the ball travelled beyong the fielder inside the circle, it sailed to the fence for four.
Good length on off, Ellyse Perry pushes this to mid off for no run.
Ellyse Perry walks out next.
OUT! Right when everyone thought it would be Healy's day, the Aussie skipper holes out to her counterpart at mid off. On a length wide of off, Alyssa Healy looks to loft this over Harmanpreet Kaur at mid off but the bat tilts in her hand at the time of contact with the ball. Gets it at a comfortable height straight to Kaur at mid off.