India vs Australia, 3rd Women's ODI Live Updates: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat against India in the series-deciding third and final Women's ODI in New Delhi on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI by eight wickets and India recorded a historic 102-run victory in the second in Mullanpur. While India, who have never won an ODI series against Australia, retained their playing XI, the visitors made a couple of changes, bringing in Kim Garth and Grace Harris in place of Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, and Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt. PTI DDV AT AT