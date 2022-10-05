After facing a 1-2 series defeat against India, Australia would look to get back to winning ways in a two-match T20I series against West Indies, beginning Wednesday. The Aaron Finch-led side would look to tick all the boxes heading into the T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin later this month. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc are all aking a comeback to the squad. On the other hand, Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson have been rested for this particular series.

West Indies will also look to gain some form as they head into the T20 World Cup qualifiers. They had last suffered a T20I series defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

When will the 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

What time will the 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies begin?

The 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies will begin at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies?

1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies be available for streaming?

Promoted

1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)