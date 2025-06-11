South Africa are all set to face the mighty Australia in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. The match will kick-start from June 11 at Lord's, London as both the teams are fighting for the iconic Test mace. For Australia, it will be their second WTC title, having won earlier against India in 2023. However, for South Africa, it will not only be their maiden WTC trophy but will also end their 27-year-old ICC title drought. The Proteas won their first and only ICC title in the form of 1998 Champions Trophy.

Playing at Lord's, one thing which has caught everyone's attention is the prediction of rain. According to the weather forecast, the second day of the match, i.e. June 12, is expected to be affected by rain. To cover the rain damage, a reserve day has also been kept in store. However, chances of a draw or a washout also cannot be totally ruled out.

So, what will happen if the match ends in a draw or gets washed out?

In case, the WTC 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa gets washed out due to the rain or fails to get an outcome in allotted five (six days), then both the teams will be sharing the Test mace.

Australia will be aiming to become the first-ever side to defend their ICC WTC mace as they take on Proteas in the 'Ultimate Test'.

If Australia wants to end the match with their hands on the shiny mace intact, they would need opener Usman Khawaja to give them rock-solid starts and Pat Cummins to pick up major wickets to send a powerful SA batting attack consisting of skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, etc, packing.

Khawaja, Australia's top run-getter in the cycle so far with 1,422 runs in 19 Tests and 37 innings at an average of 41.82, with two centuries and six fifties, needs just 70 runs to touch the 6,000 run mark in the long format.

