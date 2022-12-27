Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live: On Day 2, David Warner battled through searing heat to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his 100th Test on Tuesday before retiring in pain as Australia consolidated their advantage against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On a scorching day, the hosts were 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Test, leading by 197 after the Proteas were dismissed in their first innings for 189. Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on nine. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground
2nd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
386/3 (91.0)
SA
189
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.24
% chance to win
AUS 86%
Draw 11%
SA 3%
Batsman
Travis Head
48 (48)
Alex Carey
9* (22)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
94/1 (18)
Keshav Maharaj
107/0 (25.5)
Right then, that is all from Day 2 and Australia lead by 197 runs. They are in a vey good position to extend their lead more as they have a lot of wickets in hand as well. South Africa, on the other hand will need to come up with better execution on Day 3 to get back in this game. The action on Day 3 begins at 5 am IST (11.30 pm GMT, previous day) on 28th December, Wednesday, but as you all know you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
South Africa will be disappointed with how things went on Day 2. At the start of the Day they were gifted a wicket but they just did not have any answers to the stand between David Warner and Steven Smith. There were a couple of half-chances here and there but they couldn't take it. However, in the third session a lot of things happened. Warner and Cameron Green retired hurt and the Proteas bowlers had a chance to get the breakthrough with the new ball, but is was not meant to be. Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje looked the most threatening out of the lot and their aim will be to make early inroads on Day 3 to get back in this game.
Australia dominated all the sessions. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne came out to bat with good intent but the latter sacrificed his wicket in the form of a run-out. Then came in Steven Smith and took control of the game along with Warner. Both of them added 239 runs for the third wicket. However, the headlines will be all about Warner as he scored a double century on his 100th Test and became the first Australian to do so and the second player after Joe Root to achieve this feat.. Although Smith missed out on his hundred, Warner stayed around untill his double ton and then had to retire hurt because of cramps due to the very hot conditions. After that it was Travis Head who continued his good form and scored runs briskly but the Aussies suffered another blow when Cameron Green also had to retire hurt after getting hit on his fingers while facing a delivery from Anrich Nortje. Head and Alex Carey finished things strongly for them.
Take a bow, David Warner! He absolutely smashed the Proteas attack all around the park and answered his critics in style. A day that well and truly belonged to the batters and especially Warner comes to an end. A total of 341 runs were scored and only two wickets fell. The conditions were very tough and credit goes to both set of players for giving their all to help their respective sides. At the end of Day 2, Australia are very much ahead in the game.
FOUR! Easy pickings! It is a length ball, down leg. Head stays back and glances it around the corner. It races away to the fine leg fence. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2.
On a length, on middle and leg, this one stays low. Head tucks it to mid-wicket.
On the pads, Carey stays back and clips it to deep square leg. They cross for one.
On off, pushed into covers.
Full and on the stumps. Carey drives it down the ground. Kagiso Rabada makes a solid stop with his feet.
FOUR! Find the gap really well. It is overpitched, outside off. Carey shuffles and carves it through the gap at covers for four runs. This is a good-looking shot.