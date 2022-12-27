Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live: On Day 2, David Warner battled through searing heat to hit an epic unbeaten 200 in his 100th Test on Tuesday before retiring in pain as Australia consolidated their advantage against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On a scorching day, the hosts were 386-3 at stumps on day two of the second Test, leading by 197 after the Proteas were dismissed in their first innings for 189. Travis Head was not out 48 with Alex Carey on nine. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground

