Marnus Labuschagne Hit Hard On The Helmet By Pakistan Player's Shot. Watch Video

Updated: 02 December 2019 14:27 IST

Marnus Labuschagne took one directly on the helmet while fielding at short-leg after Mohammad Rizwan pulled a short ball from Pat Cummins during the Adelaide Test.

Marnus Labuschagne Hit Hard On The Helmet By Pakistan Player
Marnus Labuschagne had to change his helmet after taking a blow to the head. © Twitter

Marnus Labuschagne, Test cricket's first-ever concussion substitute, took a blow to the head of his own on Monday while fielding at short-leg in Australia's second Test against Pakistan. Pat Cummins banged one in short to Mohammad Rizwan, who did brilliantly to pull, but he ended up smashing it into Labuschagne's helmet. Standing at short leg, Labuschagne showed good reflexes to duck, ensuring that the ball hit him on the top of the helmet and not on the grill. Labuschagne was fine, however, and carried on after changing his helmet.

Watch the incident here:

Labuschagne's compatriot Aaron Finch was substituted in a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday after being hit in similar fashion.

Both incidents come just days after the fifth death anniversary of Phil Hughes, who died after being hit on the neck by a bouncer.

Hughes' death rocked the cricketing world and it eventually led to new helmets that are meant to be safer.

Marnus Labuschagne has been in fine form for Australia. Ever since he came in as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in the second match of the Ashes earlier this year, he has piled on the runs, becoming the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2019.

He scored his maiden Test century in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba and followed it up with another ton in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, as Australia posted 589/3 powered by David Warner's historic triple-century.

Highlights
  • Labuschagne was hit on the by a Mohammad Rizwan pull shit
  • He was fielding at short leg
  • He was fine after the incident and just had to change his helmet
