Before the first ball of the third and final ODI between Australia and New Zealand was bowled on Sunday, the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis decided to give Australia skipper Aaron Finch a "guard of honour" as the right-handed batter walked out to bat in his final ODI for the last time. On Saturday, Finch had announced that he would be retiring from the 50-over format after the match against New Zealand.

Seeing the gesture of New Zealand, Finch walked towards Williamson to shake his hand. The video of the incident was shared by official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au.

"Classy stuff from the Black Caps as Aaron Finch makes his way to the middle," wrote cricket.com.au on Twitter.

Classy stuff from the Black Caps as Aaron Finch makes his way to the middle #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/LMawJThq7t — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Australia on Sunday, which will be the last for retiring Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

The home side have already claimed the Chappell-Hadlee series after winning the opener on Tuesday by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps two days later. New Zealand made three changes with Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson in for Matt Henry, Martin Guptill and Michael Bracewell.

The game will be the 146th and last ODI for Finch, who announced his retirement from the 50-over format on Saturday after a horror run with the bat. With the series wrapped up, Australia rested opener David Warner with Josh Inglis replacing him. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has a side strain with Cameron Green returning to take his place.

