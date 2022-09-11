Australia star batter Steve Smith scored his first ODI century in nearly two years, helping Australia post a total of 267 for five in 50 overs against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Cazaly Cricket Stadium in Cairns. Smith registered his 12th ODI ton, crafting a brilliant 105 off 131 balls. The former Australia captain's game awareness was also on display. In the 38th over, Smith hit Jimmy Neesham for a six over the square leg boundary.

It was given a no-ball after Smith reminded the umpires about the number of fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

The video was shared by cricket.com.au on their official Twitter handle.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Australia have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Chappell-Hadlee series after winning the opening game by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps in the second.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in and, after a moment's silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Australia captain Aaron Finch was given a guard of honour from the Black Caps as he strode to the crease in his 146th and final ODI.

He survived a big shout for lbw on one but didn't last long, bowled by Tim Southee as he attempted a drive from the 13th ball he faced, departing to a standing ovation.

It ended a career in which he made 5,406 runs at 38.89, hitting 17 centuries to leave him behind only Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18) in the Australian pecking order.

Promoted

Finch, 35, announced his intention to quit the 50-over format on Saturday after a poor run of form, but will remain in charge of the Twenty20 side for the World Cup at home next month.

(With AFP Inputs)