A number of veteran Australia stars are playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, with Multan Sultans boasting arguably the strongest contingent from Down Under, featuring star batter Steve Smith, pacer Peter Siddle and captain Ashton Turner. It appears that Siddle has also acquired a new nickname during his time in Pakistan. In a viral video, Smith referred to Siddle as 'chacha' (uncle), revealing that that is what the pacer is fondly called there. A seasoned international who represented Australia in 67 Tests, Siddle is going strong in franchise T20 cricket even at the age of 41.

Speaking in a video after a win over Rawalpindiz, Smith referred to Siddle as 'chacha'.

WATCH: Steve Smith refers to Peter Siddle as 'chacha'

Steve Smith is calling Peter Siddle

"CHACHA".pic.twitter.com/hsbrtx9oX8 — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) April 5, 2026

"Hi everyone, Steve and 'chacha' - as he's known here - after another good win for the Sultans," Smith said at the start of the video.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf also addressed Siddle as 'chacha' in a social media post. The two played together for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26.

Haris Rauf reposted the Instagram story of Peter Siddle and called him Chacha. pic.twitter.com/2pyWGJhwCd — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1) April 4, 2026

Siddle and Smith have made significant contributions so far in PSL 2026, helping Multan Sultans win four of their first five matches and take top spot in the points table. Siddle has taken four wickets in five games, while Smith has slammed 144 runs in five matches.

Multan Sultans' strong point has been their opening pair of Smith and Pakistan star Sahibzada Farhan, who is the top run-scorer of PSL 2026 at the time of writing. The top run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2026, Farhan has carried his good form to the PSL, scoring 232 runs in just five games, including a century.

"My combination with Farhan has become quite strong. Our starts have been good. Farhan is a quality player. The top-order batting with Farhan is going well. It's good to see the partnership with him," Smith said.

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