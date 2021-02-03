Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned Australia's decision to postpone the South Africa tour, and called it a "huge worry" for the game. Australia's three-match Test tour of South Africa was postponed on Tuesday, due to an ''unacceptable'' coronavirus risk. The Australian board had said that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time, would have had an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to the visiting players. Vaughan further asked whether they would have pulled out of the India tour. He added that in these tough times the big three -- India, Australia and England should do everything to help the cricket boards which are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Aussies pulling out of the tour of SA is a huge worry for the game ... Would they have pulled out of a tour to India is the question ?? !! It's so important in these times that the big 3 do everything they can to help out those without the financial clout ... #JustSaying," Vaughan tweeted.

As the series between Australia and South Africa got postponed, the ICC on Tuesday confirmed that New Zealand has now become the first team to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). India, Australia and England are the other three teams that will be fighting it out to battle against the Kiwis in the summit clash.

Cricket Australia has also clarified that it would not be asking the ICC to delay the WTC final and as a result, the fate of Tim Paine's side reaching the final depends on the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England.

Australia were docked four points from their WTC points tally due to a slow over-rate during the Melbourne Test against India. If this wasn't the case, Australia would have been levelled on percentage points with New Zealand.