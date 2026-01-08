As the legendary "Fab Four" era featuring Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson enters its final chapter, the cricketing world is buzzing about who will inherit the throne. Australian great Mark Waugh and former England captain Michael Vaughan have weighed in on the debate, picking their favorites for the next global superstar. While Waugh has backed India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal to become the next "champion" of the elite group, Vaughan has placed his bets on England's explosive middle-order batter Harry Brook to dominate the coming decade.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Ashes Test, Mark Waugh highlighted Jaiswal's incredible start to Test cricket. The 24-year-old Indian opener already boasts an average close to 50, with two double-centuries and over 2,500 runs in just 28 matches. "There's something special about this kid," Waugh remarked, noting Jaiswal's ability to score in tough conditions like England and Australia. To Waugh, Jaiswal is the standout among a talented pool that includes Rachin Ravindra and Shubman Gill.

However, Michael Vaughan disagreed, championing Harry Brook as the ultimate "box office" player. Despite a quieter Ashes series by his standards, Brook has amassed over 3,000 runs in 34 Tests with an average north of 50. Vaughan believes Brook's all-format versatility and aggressive style will lead to "extraordinary innings" over the next ten years.

While the debate continues, one thing is certain: with Jaiswal's consistency and Brook's flair, the future of Test cricket remains in safe hands. Both youngsters have already shown they have the temperament to succeed at the highest level, making the transition from the "Fab Four" era a thrilling prospect for fans worldwide. Whether it's the young Indian or the English star, the next decade belongs to them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)