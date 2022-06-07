Harbhajan Singh and Yuraj Singh were two of the finest cricketers to have come out of the state of Punjab. Both men are great friends off the field too and bonded really well when they turned out for India. These two players were backed to the hilt by former India captain Sourav Ganguly and they produced several match-winning performance for the Indian team throughout their long and decorated careers.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj were part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Recently Harbhajan was asked a set of hypothetical questions on Sportskeeda and the ace spinner tried to answer the questions in his inimitable witty style.

Harbhajan was asked what if Yuvraj Singh was the captain of the Indian team and the off spin great spoke very highly of his former teammate.

""If Yuvraj Singh would have been Indian captain, we would have had to sleep early and wake up early (laughs). We would have to do a lot of hard work. He would have been a great captain. His records speak for themselves as he won the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, a title that gives us respect," he said.

He was further asked if the careers of certain players been longer had Yuvraj been the captain. To this Harbhajan said that most of the players of his generation played cricket for country on the basis of merit and did not need anyone's help.

"I don't think any of our careers would have been prolonged had Yuvraj been the captain. Because whatever we have played we have done it on our ability and no captain has saved us from getting the axe. Whenever you captain the country, you need to keep friendships aside and think of the country first," he said.

Harbhajan is the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and the fifth highest in ODIs,