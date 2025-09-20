India skipper Suryakumar Yadav came to the defence of his bowlers after Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh endured a tough outing in India's 21-run win over Oman in their final Asia Cup Group A match in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Both pacers went for runs at the back end of the innings, though they picked up a wicket apiece, as Oman threatened to mount a serious challenge in the chase of 189. "It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It's so humid here," Suryakumar said after the game, stressing that it was unfair to expect sharp rhythm from the duo after warming the bench in the previous two matches.

The skipper himself had to employ as many as eight bowlers as Oman's batters pushed India hard.

While admitting his side had to work for the win, Suryakumar was quick to heap praise on Oman's grit. "Overall impressive. I feel, Oman played (well). I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness (stubbornness). It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat," he said.

The captain also made light of his own unusual batting position, having pushed himself down the order to as low as No. 10, even below Kuldeep Yadav, to give others valuable game time ahead of the Super Fours. “I will try to bat higher than No. 11 in the next game,” he joked, before terming Hardik Pandya's run-out as rather "unfortunate."

The evening's Player of the Match, however, was Sanju Samson, who finally got his chance in the middle after missing out in India's first two fixtures. Coming in at No. 3, Samson compiled a steady 56 off 45 balls, stitching a 66-run stand with Abhishek Sharma to set up India's innings.

"It was humid and hot out there. Working on my fitness on the last few weeks. We just got a new trainer and did the Bronco test. Good to see I got to spend some time in the middle. They (Oman) bowled really well. Have to give credit to Oman. Bowled well in the powerplay also, were swinging it upfront," Samson said, adding, "I keep backing my strength to stay positive. Any contribution with the bat for your country, you have to take the positives."

Oman skipper Jatinder Singh also took pride in the way his side went toe-to-toe with the tournament favourites, despite falling short. "I am extremely proud of the unit. The way they came up, they had their plans and executed them well. They were very much in the present. So proud of the way they have shown their character in the crunch situation," he reflected.

For Jatinder, the experience against India was invaluable preparation for bigger challenges ahead. "The hype of the tournament was there in the mind. We lack a little experience and exposure. This game was a blessing in disguise. We have a (T20) World Cup qualifier happening in Oman and the boys are ready," he said.

With the win, India carried momentum into the Super Four stage, while Oman walked away with plenty of credit for their resilience and character against one of the world's strongest sides.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)