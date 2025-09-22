Flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma spilt the beans about the hidden secret behind his 'L' celebration and how skipper Suryakumar Yadav reminded him of his father Raj Kumar Sharma, during his 74-run blitzkrieg, which inspired India to a six-wicket victory against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai. Abhishek caused havoc at the Dubai International Stadium by bringing the thunder down with his relentless onslaught. During India's pursuit of the 172-run target, the young southpaw dismantled Pakistan's pace attack with ruthless aggression. He left carnage by conjuring 74 runs from a mere 39 deliveries at a whopping strike rate of 189.74, to clear India's way to glory.

He switched through gears to meet the demands of the situation. His stellar exploits came to an end after he miscued his shot on Abrar Ahmed's spinning delivery to Haris Rauf. During his entertaining knock, Abhishek revealed that Suryakumar sent him instructions on a couple of occasions to push for a single, a moment that turned back the clock and reminded him of his father.

"Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were standing and saying take one run, he used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. That's where I pay the most attention to. I am used to it, and you asked me two to three times to push for a single," Abhishek told Suryakumar in a candid chat in a video posted by the BCCI.

Abhishek blazed his way to a half-century in a mere 24 balls, the quickest by an Indian against Pakistan. His family was present in the stands to witness his sheer class. Abhishek blew kisses towards the stand and then made an 'L' gesture, which raised speculations about the gesture. He reflected on the "special" moment and dedicated his gesture of "love" to the nation.

"It is very special because I feel their record is going very well for me. Whenever they come, we have won the game one-sidedly. Even today, we won the contest one-sidedly. It is a special feeling when family members come," Abhishek said while speaking about his family's presence.

"This is love, it is a celebration for those who support the Indian team. This is for India," he concluded while explaining the meaning behind the gesture.

