Australian batter Usman Khawaja has said that he can bat anywhere in the top-order if he gets selected for the upcoming Ashes. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. Khawaja who is leading Queensland in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, registered back-to-back centuries and calls for his inclusion in Australia's squad keep on rising. "If you're talking about me opening, and what not, but I've been batting four for Queensland for the last two years. So for me batting, if there's a spot at five it's as likely as opening the batting. It probably makes more sense in some respects. So for me, I think I've talked to selectors about it, I've told them I can bat anywhere along the order," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khawaja as saying.

"It's just lovely to see all the support I've been getting from, you know, online, social media, just people coming up to me. It's nice to see, but for me, honestly, I guess I've been through the grind. I played Test cricket. I haven't. I've been playing professional cricket now for 14-odd years. I'm in a really good spot. And I have a lovely family, a beautiful wife, and a beautiful daughter. I'm really enjoying my life at the moment. I've got a lot of things to be grateful for," he added.

Khawaja said that he would love to play for Australia again, but currently his focus remains on scoring runs for Queensland in the ongoing Sheffield Shield.

"I'd love to play for Australia. If it happens, if it doesn't, honestly, it's not in my thinking because I'm out here trying to score runs for Queensland," said Khawaja.