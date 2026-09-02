Injuries are part and parcel of sport, but whether players use them as an excuse or overcome the hardship to deliver for their team is totally up to them. As accusations of 'faking' his injury in the second Test against England are levied on Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, a limping cricketer's brave effort in the Kerala Cricket League has taken the internet by storm. While Imam didn't even come out to bat for Pakistan in a match where the team was getting battered by English bowlers, Kerala's AK Arjun walked out on the field while limping and hit a six on the final ball of the match to win the game for his team.

During the second Test between Pakistan and England at Lord's, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq hurt his calf on Day 1. The PCB medical team confirmed the injury and ruled him out for the rest of the match, leaving Pakistan a player short.

On Day 4, Imam walked onto the field wearing shorts with his left calf heavily taped. He limped through throwdown drills right in front of the TV cameras. The visual made former England bowler Stuart Broad disappointed.

"You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing; you don't have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that," he said during the match as a TV pundit and commentator.

Many have even accused Imam of faking his injury, after an airport visual spotted him walking without trouble.

In the Kerala league, a completely different situation took place. The Thrissur Titans needed 4 runs off the very last ball against the Calicut Globestars to keep their tournament hopes alive. After Sharon SS got out, AK Arjun had to step up to bat.

Arjun was already badly hurt and could barely walk. He used his bat like a crutch just to hobble out to the pitch. He took his stance, faced the final delivery, and hit a six to win the match.

There are international cricketers like Imam-ul-Haq. Who Fakes like Calf goes. Limp comes out. Test is over for him.

Then he came in the practice only to show that how injured he is.



Then there is Arjun AK in this Kerala Premier League. Already hurting. Still walks out.… pic.twitter.com/BDwJlXVL32 — CricXGoat (@GoatXCric) September 1, 2026

Arjun's brave effort and grit to get the job done for his team won over fans on social media.

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