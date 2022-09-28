Arshdeep Singh returned to India colours in fabulous fashion as he produced a grand show of swing bowling, sending back three South African batters in an over to break the back of the Proteas top order. Arshdeep came in to bowl the second over of the innings in the 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram after Deepak Chahar had already given India a good start by sending back captain Temba Bavuma.

He first removed the dangerous Quinton de Kock on the second delivery of the over as the keeper-batter played on for 1.

He bowled a great away swinger to Rilee Rossouw on the fifth delivery. The left-hander played a drive away from his body and got a faint edge, which was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Promoted

He completely bamboozled David Miller on the next delivery, clean bowling the veteran batter to leave the tourists gasping for breath.

Watch: Arshdeep Singh removes three South African left-handers in one over in 1st T20I

5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds. Watch it here 👇👇

Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jYeogZoqfD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Deepak Chahar came back to pick up the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the next over as the Proteas lost 5 wickets in less than three overs in what was a calamitous start for them.