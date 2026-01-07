Wedding bells are ringing for the Tendulkar family, with a report confirming that the wedding date of Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok has been finalised. After months of quiet whispers and private celebrations, it has been confirmed that Arjun is set to marry his fiancée, Saaniya, this March. Arjun, who was recently traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to take a big step forward in his personal life. Saaniya is a successful entrepreneur and comes from a prominent background herself. She is the granddaughter of the well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. She has reportedly been a close part of the Tendulkar inner circle for quite some time.

The couple actually took the first step toward marriage back in August 2025 as they held a secret engagement ceremony attended only by their closest family members.

The news only became public knowledge after Tendulkar himself confirmed it during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. When a fan asked if Arjun had really got engaged, the 'Master Blaster' responded: "Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

The wedding festivities are scheduled to kick off on 3 March, with the main ceremony expected to be held on 5 March 2026.

While the world might be watching, the event itself is expected to stay intimate. A report in the Times of India has claimed that the celebrations will be held in Mumbai and will remain a private affair, with a highly curated guest list consisting of family, close friends, and select members of the cricketing community in attendance.

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricketing Career

Arjun has carved out a distinct path in domestic cricket, transitioning from his early days in Mumbai to becoming a vital bowling all-rounder for Goa. A tall left-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batsman, he made a sensational Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022 by scoring a century, famously emulating his father's feat of reaching three figures in his maiden first-class match.

While he has faced the inevitable pressure of carrying a legendary surname, he has shown glimpses of his potential during his IPL stint with the Mumbai Indians. He will be under the spotlight again as he wears the LSG jersey next season.