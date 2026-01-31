Fast bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar achieved a big milestone in First-Class cricket on Friday. Arjun, who is the son of India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, completed his 50 wickets in First-Class cricket for Goa. He achieved this feat during Goa's Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra. Making his debut for Goa in the 2022/23 season, Arjun has also got a five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. Apart from this, he also hammered a century against Rajasthan on his debut match for Goa.

Out of the 50 wickets, 13 came in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy. Despite completing his 50 First-Class wickets, Arjun is yet to beat the record of his father, who his 21 wickets ahead of him.

Apart from being a legendary batter, Sachin has also contributed to Indian cricket with his brilliant bowling. He took 71 wickets in First-Class cricket. At international level, Sachin also took 46 wickets in Test cricket and 154 in ODIs.

Arjun has carved out a distinct path in domestic cricket, moving from his early days in Mumbai to becoming a vital bowling all-rounder for Goa.

In 2021, Arjun Tendulkar was bought in the IPL auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians (MI). An injury ruled him out of the IPL that year, and Mumbai Indians brought in Simarjeet Singh as his replacement.

MI bought Tendulkar again at the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 30 lakh. He made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. His first wicket came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), when he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to wrap up a 14-run win for his team.

Arjun took two more wickets in IPL 2023 and was retained by the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season.

Ahead of the 2026 season auction, Arjun was traded to Lucknow Super Giants from MI.

