After a successful Asia Cup, where he scored two half-centuries and a ton, Virat Kohli must be a relieved man. Kohli hit 12 fours and six sixes on his was way to score a 61-ball 122* against Afghanistan. He had strike-rate of 200.00. Before this ton, Kohli last reached the triple-figure mark in November, 2019, against Bangladesh. Over the last few months, Kohli was criticised for his lean patch, but his performance in the Asia Cup has shut up all the detractors.

After the match agaist Afghanistan, Kohli dedicated his ton to wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. "And I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here because of all the things that has been put into perspective by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times - that's Anushka. This hundred is dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," he said.

Now, Anushka has posted an images with Virat at a road-side cafe along with a heart emoticon.

Virat Kohli also said that that the break that he took after the Tour of England helped him a lot. "Time away from the game taught me a lot of thing. When I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off, I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," Kohli said.