Andrew Tye had a nighmarish outing on Sunday as he bowled the most expensive over of the Big Bash League history. The Perth Scorchers pacer conceded 31 runs in his last over during his side's BBL match against Melbourne Renegades at the Perth Stadium. Aaron Finch was the man who took Tye to the cleaners in the 18th over of the Melbourne Renegades' innings. While Finch hit 30 runs off the bat in the seven-ball over, one run came through a no-ball.

Tye conceded a couple on the first ball of his over before Finch hit him for back-to-back fours. The fourth ball again saw Finch stealing a couple before the batter hit a waist high no-ball for a six in the follow up. A legitimate fifth delivery of the over from Tye was hit for another six from Finch, while the last ball too met the same fate.

Finch's herioc 76 not out off 35 balls went in vain as Melbourne Renegades fell 10 runs short of Perth Scorchers' total at the end of their stipulated 20 overs.

Earlier, Cameron Bancroft's unbeaten 95 off 50 balls and Stevie Eskinazi's 54 off 29 propelled the Scorchers to a daunting total of 212 for 5. In reply, the Renegades did show a good fight with the help of Finch, Shaun Marsh (54 off 34) and Will Sutherland (30 off 18) but failed to reach home. Scorchers' spinner Ashton Turner picked 2 wickets for 25 runs while bowling three overs in the game.

