Anaya Bangar, child of former Indian cricket team player and coach Sanjay Bangar, will undergo gender-affirming surgery in March. Anaya, who is a cricketer and a trans-rights advocate, has publicly shared her transformation story and revealed that she now has the support of her parents as well. While her younger brother Atharva has always supported her, Anaya said that her parents have also given her their complete support and Sanjay Bangar will be bearing the complete cost of the surgery.

“I will be undergoing gender-affirming surgery (vaginoplasty) in March. Fashion designer Saisha Shinde and actress Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who have also undergone the procedure, guided me. I'll be having the surgery at the same clinic in Thailand, where I'll need to stay for at least a month. After that, I'll have to rest for a while. I won't be able to play cricket for at least six months, but I'm glad this is finally happening,” Anaya told Times of India.

“I've waited for this moment for five years. This is who I am. I never felt aligned with the gender I was born with. The decision to undergo the gender-affirming surgery came after years of therapy, medical evaluations and deep self-reflection. I went through extensive psychological and medical assessments to ensure I'm ready," she added.

Earlier, Anaya said that she was told by her father that she no longer had a future in cricket. However, she has openly spoken about inclusion of transgender athletes in international cricket.

“I received immense support from people and was in a better place financially, too. My father saw people taking pictures with me, standing by me and respecting me. Both my parents realised this wasn't a phase. They saw that I was serious about my life and my choices,” Anaya said.

“I believe that's what led them to come around and offer me full support. My father is bearing the complete expenses of my surgery. At one point, I was completely on my own in the UK, and there is still a lot of stigma around LGBTQ+ people within families. I hope that by speaking out and by my family supporting me, it will help other trans women. It could make these conversations easier in someone else's home. In a country where conversations around gender identity are still difficult within families, my parents' support means everything.”