The Asia Cup saga is showing signs of a resolution. While the Pakistan Cricket Board is determined to host the tournament in its own country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unwilling to send the Indian team to the neighbouring country over 'security issues'. As the chatter around the topic continues, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a big claim, suggesting his team was threatened by an Indian over a tour of India in the past, but they still decided to come.

"Who is saying no to Asia Cup? India is saying no," the former Pakistan captain said in a chat with media on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket.

Afridi further said that Pakistan will take great care of the Indian team if they decide to visit the country for the Asia Cup.

"Aap Indian team ko bheje toh sahi, humlog sar aankhon par rakhenge (You just send the Indian team to Pakistan and we will welcome them with great pleasure). Before this, an Indian from Mumbai, won't take his name, had threatened Pakistan that they won't be allowed in India. But we kept all aside and our government had taken it up as a responsibility and the Pakistan team did go to India. So threats should not ruin our relationship. Threats will remain," he said.

Speaking of old tales of Indo-Pakistan cricketing ties, the retired cricketer shared memorable anecdotes from India's tour of Pakistan in 2005.

"It would have been really nice if India had come. It would have been a step towards cricket and Pakistan for India. This is not a generation of wars and fights, we want relationships to get better. We have played against India with a lot of love and affection. I remember when we came to India, we got an outstanding response. If you remember the 2005 series, Harbhajan and Yuvraj used to go shopping and to restaurants, and no one used to charge them money. This is the beauty of the two nations," he said.