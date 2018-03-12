 
Amitabh Bachchan Makes Error In Tweet Praising India Women's Cricket Team, Apologises

Updated: 12 March 2018 12:43 IST

Big B congratulated the Indian women's team for beating Australia, while they had actually defeated South Africa.

The Indian women's team beat South Africa in their own backyard in the ODI and T20I series. © Twitter

Sometimes things done even with good intentions can lead to embarrassment and that is exactly what happened to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on social media platform Twitter on Sunday. 'Big B', as he is fondly called, put up a picture of the India women's cricket team and congratulated them for the ODI and T20I series win over Australia. However, there was a small problem. The series that Mr. Bachchan was referring to was against South Africa and not Australia and that had taken place last month. The Indian women's team face Australia in the first game of the 3-match ODI series on Monday with no T20Is scheduled for the series.

The picture that the Bollywood actor put up was from India's emphatic ODI and T20I series win against South Africa women in South Africa.

Twitterati quickly but respectfully pointed out the veteran actor's mistake.

However, some users joked about Mr. Bachchan having powers of making prophecies.

The megastar soon realised the error and apologised for his faux pas.

The India women's team scripted history when they beat South Africa women in the fifth and final T20I to register a double series win on the South African tour, having won the ODI series 2-1 earlier.

Meanwhile, after a small break, the India women's team returned to action on Monday. They are taking on Australia women in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Australia started their tour of India on a positive note winning both their practice matches convincingly against India A women.

