Akash Choudhary, Aged 15, Bags 10 Wickets For No Run In T20 Match

In an astonishing achievement, a 15- year-old left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan bagged all 10 wickets without conceding a run in a domestic T20 game in Jaipur on Wednesday. Akash Choudhary pulled this off while representing his side Disha Cricket Academy against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament.

The tournament is organised by one of the local ground owners in memory of his grandfather.

According to the information gathered, Pearl Academy opted to field after winning the toss and restricted Disha Cricket Academy to 156 in 20 overs.

In reply, Pearl Academy were bowled out for just 36, thanks to Choudhary's incredible spell.

The left-arm pacer started with two wickets in the first over, had another two each in the second and third overs and four wickets in his final over, which included a hat-trick.

Born in 2002, Choudhary hails from Bharatpur district near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border.

Choudhary's figures read 4-4-0-10.

(With inputs from PTI)