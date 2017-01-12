Ajay Shirke Lands In More Controversy Surrounding Limited-Overs Series

Ajay Shirke, removed earlier this month as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has landed in more controversy with the English Cricket Board (ECB) expressing concern in an email on whether the limited-overs series between the two countries is on. India and England begin playing ODIs and T20s from Sunday, after finishing a five-Test series last month.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Giles Clarke has in an email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri sought an assurance that the series does not face uncertainty after changes in the Indian board ordered by the Supreme Court. His concerns, Giles Clarke has said, are based on a telephone conversation he had with Mr Shirke, who he said had called him.

Mr Shirke had earlier written a letter to Mr Clarke stating that he is no longer involved with the BCCI.

"I have received calls from Mr. Shirke who I understand is no longer Honorary Secretary of BCCI," Clarke wrote in his email to Johri. "Can you please confirm to me that the England team will continue to be looked after in the usual fashion, with proper security, daily allowance payments covered, hotel bills paid and the like, with transport organised at all times."

He further writes, "Obviously, it is entirely a matter for BCCI where the matches are held, but please advise soonest that the schedule will be adhered to, or any changes."

However, Shirke has denied all the charges. Asked to clarify if he had indeed made the call to Clarke - asking him to be wary of sending the team to India Shirke told The Times of India that there were forces at work trying to damage his reputation. "They can say whatever they want. It's nothing but a bunch of lies," he said.

The ex-president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) instead added that despite having "stepped aside" from his post, he was helping the association conduct the One-day International in Pune as smoothly as possible.

"I am doing it because I have always wanted to work for the game. We have witnessed a record collection in gate money for the game," he said.