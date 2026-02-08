American-Indian cricketer Agni Dev Chopra, the son of renowned Indian film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, swiftly shut down rumours that he had registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday. A number of social media posts appeared to claim that Agni Dev, a US citizen, had enrolled for the upcoming PSL 2026 season. However, Agni Dev dismissed all claims by clarifying on his official Instagram account that all reports regarding this were fake. His post was further shared by his mother, author Anupama Chopra.

"Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation," posted Agni Dev Chopra on an Instagram story.

Prior to Agni Dev's clarification, rumours of him potentially playing in the PSL had caused an uproar amongst a certain section of social media users, particularly considering the existing political and cricketing tension between India and Pakistan.

Born in Detroit in the US state of Michigan, Agni Dev represented and captained Mumbai at the U19 level, before switching to play for Mizoram at a senior level.

Agni Dev quit Indian domestic cricket to move back to the United States, and has played for MI New York (MINY) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. He had been picked up by MINY for a sum of USD 50,000.

Now 27, Agni Dev has an enviable first-class record, where he boasts an average of 94.94 with nine centuries in 11 matches.

Agni Dev's father, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is one of the most recognizable directors and producers in the Indian film industry, having played a major role in movies like 'Parinda', '3 Idiots' and the 'Munna bhai' film series.