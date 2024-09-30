Ross Adair blasted a century and then his brother Mark took four wickets as Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to tie their two-match T20 series. "We are absolutely delighted," said skipper Paul Stirling after Ireland's first victory over South Africa in a T20. "(It) Could have gone either way." After a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram opted to send the Irish in to bat after winning the toss.

And Ireland's openers took control, with Ross Adair and Stirling sharing a 137-run partnership before Stirling fell for 52 in the 13th over.

Ross Adair, given several lives by dropped catches, kept going as wickets started to tumble at the other end.

From the first ball of the 18th over, he tried to stretch the single that brought up his 100 into a two and was run out, having clobbered five fours and nine sixes.

Even though Ireland's innings slightly subsided, their total of 195 for six wickets proved to be enough.

Wiaan Mulder was the most dangerous South African bowler with two wickets for 51 runs.

South Africa then started their innings briskly, as Ryan Rickelton hit four sixes on his way to a rapid 36 before falling to Graham Hume and Reeza Hendricks hit 51, including six fours and a six.

Even though captain Markram was bowled by Matthew Humphreys for eight, South Africa were close to the required run rate after 13 overs.

Then the younger Adair brother, Mark, went to work with the ball, taking the next four wickets to fall, including the threatening Matthew Breetzke who had hit 51.

None of the last seven South African batsmen reached double figures as they fell 10 runs short, Mark Adair ended with figures of 4-31 and Hume took 3-25.

