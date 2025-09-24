Despite many players making a surge in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, India duo of Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy have retained their top spots in the batting and bowling charts, respectively. Despite going wicketless in the recent Super Fours outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Chakaravarthy bowled an economical spell of 0-25 that helped control the scoring rate and has consolidated his place at the top with a 14 rating-point gain. Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya is up six places to 60th place in bowlers' rankings, while retaining top spot in all-rounders' rankings in the shortest format.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has managed to hold on to the top spot due to his quick-fire 38 against Oman in India's final group stage encounter, before smashing a match-winning 74 to chase down Pakistan's total of 171 on Sunday.

His teammate, left-handed batter Tilak Varma, who helped finish the chase against Pakistan with an electric 30 not out off 19 balls, has gained a position to be at number three in the batters' rankings.

In terms of other rankings gainers through the Asia Cup, Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has surged to number four in bowlers' rankings following a significant leap of 12 places taking his tally to 703 rating points. It comes on the back of him returning with a miserly spell of 1-8 against Sri Lanka that helped Pakistan revive their campaign.

Abrar had earlier picked up 2-13 against the UAE, though he endured a subdued outing against India (1-42). Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman also returned to the top 10 after a six-place jump, recovering from a brief dip in form last week.

So far, he has claimed six wickets at an average of eight in his last two matches, reaffirming his value in the T20I setup. Pakistan's Haris Rauf (up nine places to 28) is the other notable gainer in the bowling charts.

In the batting rankings, Sahibzada Farhan climbed 31 places to reach 24th spot after a fluent 58 off 45 balls against India, while Hussain Talat made a staggering jump of 1474 places to joint 234th following his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's Saif Hassan also made a mark, rising 133 places to 81st after his 61-run effort in the Super Four stage.

Among all-rounders, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf moved up 12 places to joint 39th, rewarded for his consistent control with the ball, while Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga climbed to seventh place after picking four wickets in his last two outings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)