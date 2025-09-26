Abhishek Sharma is enjoying an incredible Asia Cup 2025, and his good performances in T20I cricket could earn him an opportunity for India in other formats as well. According to a report by Times of India, Abhishek may be rewarded with a first ODI call-up for India's three-match series Down Under against Australia in October. India's ODI series against Australia will start on October 19, with a five-match T20I series between the two nations starting 10 days later, on October 29.

Abhishek has been in excellent form in the ongoing Asia Cup. In five matches, Abhishek has amassed 248 runs, scoring more than 30 runs in each match.

As per the report, Abhishek has massively impressed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, and is likely to be considered for selection for the Australia series.

The No. 1-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings, Abhishek has also scored over 2,000 runs in List A cricket, at a strike-rate of nearly a run-a-ball.

The opening slots for Team India in ODI cricket have been firmly occupied by captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill for nearly four years now.

Should Abhishek be included, it raises questions over who may be dropped in order to accommodate him. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the fringes of the ODI squad for a while, playing one match. However, his spot in the squad may now be in jeopardy.

Captain Rohit Sharma's long-term spot in India's playing XI is not a certainty by any means. With Rohit turning 40 by the time the 2027 Cricket World Cup comes round, India's focus will firmly be on finding a successor in due course.

Abhishek's devastating T20I form has suggested that he may well be the man to take over, usurping Jaiswal in the pecking order.

On Wednesday, Abhishek was once again at his swashbuckling best. The southpaw smashed 75 runs off just 37 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four, before getting run out.