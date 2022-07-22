England Test captain Ben Stokes played his last ODI earlier this week in front of his home crowd in Durham against South Africa. However, his final ODI appearance didn't go as planned with South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Stokes conceded 44 runs in five overs and failed to pick up a wicket. He couldn't do much with the bat either, and got out while trying to play a reverse sweep. After Stokes played his last ODI, star batter Joe Root delivered an emotional farewell speech for his teammate and friend in the team's dressing room at the Riverside Stadium.

The video was shared by England Cricket on Friday ahead of the second ODI between the two sides in Manchester.

"Kids now want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt."@root66 with some lovely words after @benstokes38 played his final ODI pic.twitter.com/mcGrmPyN18 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2022

Root mentioned that Stokes has changed the way ODI cricket is played, adding that his approach has inspired youngsters to take up the sport.

"You might have to bear with me a bit here lads because I don't think anything I say will be able, to sum up what I think of Ben. Obviously, a lot of emotions will be running through you. There's a lot running through me as a friend. But just to some things I mean, your performances throughout your career. Some of the things you have achieved on the field have been extraordinary. Whether it be in the cup final, whether it be a number of other things that you've done. Fifers, hundreds, incredible pieces of fielding, But I think it's also important to remember some of the things you have done have captured a nation. They have brought people to the games that have never watched it before," an emotional Root said.

Promoted

After giving the speech, Root gave Stokes a bottle of champagne, as a "token of appreciation" before congratulating the 2019 World Cup winner on a wonderful career in ODIs.

"Been a part of the team and been a big part and a leader of a team that's changed the way a lot of people around the world play white-ball cricket in its format. The same with kids now that want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt and they are incredible things to be to able to look back and say 'Wow, I achieved it all'. From my personal point of view, from this whole group's point of view, it's been so much fun. It's been a hell of a journey. We are all so proud of everything you have achieved. You've been an incredible player, an incredible bloke and as a small token of appreciation, we've got you some, something in here to Congratulations mate," he concluded.