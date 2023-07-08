MS Dhoni, one of the greatest ever captains in world cricket, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday. Wishes poured him from former and current teammates, fans and cricket teams. While there were social media posts on Dhoni greeting his fans from the terrace of his home, what Dhoni exactly did on his birthday was a matter of intrigue. Now, Dhoni has shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration. "Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," he wrote in an instagram post. Along with it was a video, where Dhoni can be seen cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his pets.



Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*.

He is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time.

The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more interesting.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five matches were tied while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

(With ANI Inputs)

