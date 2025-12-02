14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made his mark in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 tournament. Playing for Bihar against Maharashtra, Suryavanshi smashed 108 runs off just 61 deliveries, notching up his third century in only his 16th professional T20 game. The left-hander slammed seven boundaries and seven sixes, sending the ball to all parts of Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, and single-handedly taking Bihar to a respectable total of 176 against Prithvi Shaw-led Maharashtra. As a result, Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Against Maharashtra, not only did Suryavanshi hit some scintillating shots, but also showed maturity in a tough situation. It is the slowest century hit by Suryavanshi, as he reached three figures in 58 balls.

It speaks volumes of Suryavanshi's knock that the next highest score was only 26.

He remained not out right till the end, carrying the bat through the innings.

This knock comes less than a month after Suryavanshi hammered 144 off just 42 balls against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament.

The youngster slammed his first T20 ton for Rajasthan Royals (RR) earlier this year during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, doing so against Gujarat Titans (GT). He had smashed that ton off just 35 balls, becoming the Indian player with the fastest IPL hundred.