Pakistani batter Abbas Afridi did the unthinkable in a Hong Kong Sixes match against Kuwait on Friday. The right-handed batter slammed a record-equalling 6 sixes in a single over against Yasin Patel. Abbas went on to score a total of 55 runs during his 12-ball stay in the middle while chasing a target of 124 against Kuwait in the 6-over-per-side tournament. After conceding 123 runs against Kuwait, Pakistan only reached the target on the final ball of the match, giving fans an absolute spectacle to watch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The 24-year-old Abbas hasn't played for Pakistan since his outing against Bangladesh in July 2024. He made his debut for the national team the same year, against New Zealand in January. His 12-ball 55 is sure to catch the eyes of a few selectors.

He has featured in a total of 24 T20s since making his debut, scoring just 134 runs at an average of 12.18 and a strike-rate of 112.61. Hence, he isn't in the scheme of things for the Pakistan national team at the moment.

They beat Kuwait by 4 wickets, with Abbas Afridi smashing six sixes in an over! #HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/WjppEmAqTx — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 7, 2025

Hong Kong Sixes Tournament Explained

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced international cricket tournament featuring six-a-side teams and six-over-per-side matches. First held in 1992 and sanctioned by the ICC, it's designed for quick entertainment, with each game lasting around 45 minutes. Every player except the wicketkeeper must bowl one over, making all-rounders essential.

The tournament this season includes 9 teams split into three groups of three, followed by knockout rounds. Known for high scoring and aggressive play, the format encourages dynamic batting and strategic bowling.

Held in Hong Kong-most recently at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground-it attracts global talent and offers fans a festive, action-packed experience. After several hiatuses, the event was revived in 2024 and continues to grow in popularity. Its unique format and vibrant atmosphere make it a standout in the cricket calendar.

Since this tournament is recognised by the ICC, Abbas Afridi's heroics will go down in the official record books.