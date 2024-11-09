Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal captured the spotlight with a remarkable quadruple century in the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy on Saturday against Mumbai. Haryana commenced their third match in India's premier age-group first-class competition on Friday. After two seasons with an U-25 age limit, the tournament has returned to an U-23 format this year. In their opening match from October 13-16, Haryana managed only 102/2 in 22 overs against Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a draw. They subsequently suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Jharkhand in their second game.

Facing Mumbai, Haryana elected to bat first and promoted Dalal to the top of the order. Dalal had previously scored 4 against Madhya Pradesh and 23 & 67 in the loss to Jharkhand.

Dalal, alongside Arsh Ranga, forged a monumental 410-run partnership for the first wicket. Ranga was eventually dismissed for 151 off the last ball of the 98th over, caught off the bowling of Atharva Bhosale. By then, Dalal had already reached 243.

Though wickets began to fall more frequently, Dalal held firm, forming significant half-century partnerships with Parth Nagill (25) and captain Sarvesh Rohilla (48).

Dalal surpassed several milestones with apparent ease, breezing past 250, 300, and 350 runs. In the evening session of the second day, he crossed the 400-run mark. Dalal then accelerated, aiming for quick runs as Haryana was already eight wickets down. By stumps, he remained unbeaten on 426 off 463 balls, with 46 fours and 12 sixes in his marathon innings.

Haryana ended the day at 732/8 and are yet to declare. Dalal will have the opportunity to add to his impressive score when play resumes on Sunday.

This isn't the first time the Jhajjar-born opener has made headlines with big scores. In an U-16 league match in December 2021, he hammered 237 runs, helping Haryana Cricket Academy amass 452-5 in 40 overs, leading to a commanding 368-run victory.

