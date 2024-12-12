Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane's explosive fifty capped Mumbai's stunning six-wicket victory over Vidarbha and their entry into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Alur on Wednesday. Once Vidarbha posted a massive 221 for six, Mumbai needed a strong chase and Rahane led from the front with an 84 off 45 balls. Mumbai made 224 for four in 19.2 overs and they will face Baroda in the semifinals on Friday. Under-fire Prithvi Shaw reminded of the immense talent beneath his callous exterior with a powerful knock as Mumbai marched to 83 in just 7 overs.

Another batter, who stood out, in the Mumbai innings was 21-year-old Suryansh Shedge, a batting all-rounder bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh at IPL 2025 auction.In his fiery 12-ball knock, Suryansh scored 36 runs with the help of four sixes and a four.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (9) fell in quick succession as Mumbai were reduced to 118 for three in the 11.1 overs.

They still needed 104 runs from the remaining eight overs.

Rahane, who played a few sublime shots, fell when his side was at 157 in 15.1 overs.

But India middle-order batter Shivam Dube (37 not out), who was dropped early in his innings by Karun Nair, and Suyansh clobbered 67 runs in a little over four overs to take their side home.

The frenetic run collection included a 22-run over by Shedge off off-spinner Mandar Mahale through a sequence of 6, 6, 6, 4 in the 17th over.

Earlier, Atharva Taide (66, 41b), Apoorva Wankhade (51, 33b,) and Shubham Dubey (43, 19b) led Vidarbha's run glut.

Delhi also in last four

Anuj Rawat made a brutal unbeaten 73 off 33 balls as Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs in their quarterfinal match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They will face Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal on Friday.

Rawat's innings powered Delhi to a healthy 193 for three after being asked to bat first. UP were bowled out for 174.

