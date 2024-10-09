India pace sensation Mayank Yadav should not be rushed into Test cricket as he very much remains a work in progress, reckons former left-arm fast bowler RP Singh. The right-arm pacer Yadav made an impressive debut for India in the opening T20 against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Mayank, who has played just one first-class game, has been fast-tracked into the national side considering his special talent. While Singh is impressed with Mayank's pace and control, he feels it would be too early for someone like him to be part of the five Test series in Australia. “For Australia tour, Akash Deep should be in the pace bowling attack. His bowling style suits better. Mayank Yadav has pace, which is one aspect of fast bowling,” Singh said in an interaction arranged by JioCinema.

“There are many variations and skills that develop slowly. For Mayank, he is in the developing phase. There is a lot of load in the Test match. Your patience and skills get tested.

"He is yet to play the amount of domestic cricket which Akash Deep or Mohammed Shami played (before being selected). Mayank is yet to come in that category. Akash Deep is a better choice,” he opined.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav had recently stressed on the need to manage Mayank's workload. Singh took that point forward. “People talk a lot about workload is that they should bowl less but my opinion is that gym (sessions) should be lesser. He bowled well in his first competitive match after the injury in IPL.

“Pace is indeed important, which he has, but at the same time, there should be improvement in his skills and there should be a roadmap for that. He has to make it himself with the help of the NCA and the other BCCI coaches,” he said.

Singh added that Yadav showed a lot of control on his accuracy along with his pace in his maiden outing.

“He started with a maiden as his first over in his first international match so it tells that he has an idea about the accuracy along with pace. “Players have butterflies in their stomachs and lots of ifs and buts in their first match but he took care of the criteria for which he was selected, which is his pace,” Singh added.