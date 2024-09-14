The Indian cricket team on Friday gathered at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium to prepare for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting September 19. It will be a two-match series between the sides with the second Test set to start on September 27. The Indian cricket team arrived at the Chennai Airport on Thursday night, while players took the ground on the very next day with head of Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel also in attendance. Some fans also made their way to the ground to get a glimpse of the players and two of them even shared a heartwarming moment with Virat Kohli.

The fan shared his experience of meeting Virat through his Instagram story, which has gone viral on social media. Apart from getting an opportunity to click picture with the Indian star, the fan also had a '7 minute conversation' with the batter, he revealed on Instagram. The fan praised Virat's humility and called him a man with "0 % attitude".

Check it here -

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Test side. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022.

Notably, Kohli will also return to Test format for the first time since featuring for India during the South Africa tour in January this year. He missed out on India's home Test series against England due to the birth of his son Akaay. Since then, he has gone through an underwhelming T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka tour and will be keen to return to find his rich vein of form.

KL Rahul has also made his return to the Test set-up after missing out on the bulk of the England Test series due to an injury. Along with Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the Indian team for the first time since T20 World Cup 2024 final.

The spin quartet of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav will provide the team with both the bat and ball. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal will make India's pace line-up.

