Para powerlifted Jhandu Kumar delivered India's first official medal of Commonwealth Games 2026, as he clinched bronze in the men's heavyweight category on Friday (local time). Weighing 72.4 kg, Jhandu lifted 190kg on his second attempt, and narrowly failed to lift 196kg on his third go. Jhandu was in the lead for a long time, but ultimately finished third, claiming bronze. The son of a vegetable vendor, Jhandu was affected by polio since birth. Here's more on his inspiring rise to the top of his sport.

Who is Jhandu Kumar?

Jhandu Kumar was born in the village of Harnaut in the Nalanda district in the Indian state of Bihar. He is the son of a vegetable vendor, and comes from a humble family. Affected by polio since birth, Jhandu overcame financial and physical obstacles en route to the grand stage.

Interestingly, Jhandu's sporting career did not begin in para powerlifting, but rather shot put and discus throw. When he started off in 2017, Jhandu competed in the F55 categories in the aforementioned sports. He even won district and state-level medals in these disciplines.

However, strength training in the gym developed in him an interest for powerlifting. Soon after, he was recommended to switch to para powerlifting at a state championship.

Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although his debut at the first National Championship was not successful, his talent and potential was identified by Paralympic bronze medalist Rajinder Singh Rahelu, who then invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Gandhinagar.

Under Rajinder's tutelage, Jhandu Kumar emerged as one of India's leading para powerlifters. He set a new national record at the National Championship in 2025 with a best lift of 205 kg. That record was shattered just a few months later, as he lifted 206 kg at the Khelo India Para Games.

Ahead of his bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, Jhandu had also won bronzes at the Beijing World Cup 2025 and the Asian and Oceania Championships 2026.

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