IIS-supported boxer Sachin Siwach is set to begin his Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, marking another milestone in a career that has established him as one of India's leading amateur boxers. After a historic breakthrough on the international stage over the past two seasons, the 26-year-old now heads into the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders, according to the release. The reigning World Boxing Cup Finals champion scripted history in 2025 by becoming the first Indian male boxer to win gold at the prestigious event.

He has carried that momentum into 2026, winning gold at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic and the BOXAM Elite International Tournament in Spain before adding a silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.

As he prepares to represent India on one of the biggest stages of his career, Siwach says wearing the national colours continues to be his greatest motivation.

"Representing India is always the biggest honour for me. Every tournament is special, but competing at the Commonwealth Games is something every athlete dreams of. I've worked hard to earn this opportunity, and my goal is to give my best in every bout, make my country proud, and leave the ring knowing I've given everything I had," said Sachin.

Having enjoyed consistent success on the international circuit over the past two seasons, Siwach believes his preparation has been centred on refining the finer aspects of his boxing.

"The focus has been on improving every part of my game - my speed, timing, movement and overall ring awareness. At this level, the margins are very small, so it's important to stay disciplined and execute the game plan in every fight. We've had a very good training phase, and I feel confident heading into the competition," he said.

With the standard of international boxing continuing to rise, Siwach is focused on taking the tournament one bout at a time.

"Every opponent at this level is tough, so I'm not looking too far ahead. My focus is on one fight at a time and performing to the best of my ability. If I can stay composed, box to my strengths and execute what we've prepared for, I'm confident I can put together a strong campaign," he added.

Siwach also acknowledged the role played by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in his journey to the Commonwealth Games.

"IIS has played a huge role in my development as a boxer. Coaching, sports science support, recovery facilities, and the overall high-performance environment have helped me improve every day. Having such a strong support system allows me to focus completely on my boxing, and I'm grateful for everything they've done to help me prepare for competitions like the Commonwealth Games," he said.

As India's boxing campaign gathers momentum in Glasgow, Siwach will look to build on the finest run of his career and translate his recent international success into a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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