The third day of the Commonwealth Games will see swimmers and boxers lead the charge for India. In swimming, Dhakshan Shashikumar will be in action in the men's 400m freestyle heats. Elsewhere, in the men's 60kg Round of 32 boxing event, Sachin Siwach will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh. Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni will eye a strong finish in the men's S14 200m freestyle para-swimming event. The women's team will be in action in the artistic gymnastics final, which will also serve as the individual qualification round.

3x3 Basketball

Women's Wheelchair: India vs Wales (4:35 PM)

Boxing

Men's 60kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) (4:00 PM)

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles Sectional Match: Potul Sonowal (7:30 PM)

Women's Pairs Sectional Match: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh vs Tonga's Paris Baker and Milkha Nathan (3:50 PM)

Gymnastics

Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal, Riddhi Sharma (3:45 PM IST)

Para Swimming

Men's S14 200m Freestyle Heats: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni (4:15 PM); Final (12:45 AM, if he qualifies)

Swimming

Men's 400m Freestyle Heats: Dhakshan Shashikumar (4:00 PM); Final (11:30 PM, if he qualifies)

Men's 50m Backstroke Final: Srihari Nataraj (12:20 AM, if he qualifies)

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