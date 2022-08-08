After clinching a gold medal in the final of the women's 50kg Light Flyweight category, Nikhat Zareen said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves. Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

"I'm very excited to meet him (PM Modi); I took a selfie with him last time & want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I'll take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen told ANI.

Talking about the multi-sports event Zareen said that people expected her to win a medal in the CWG 2022 and she had uncountably done it with a stunning score of 5:0.

"I'm thrilled to have won the Gold for my country. This was my next major competition after World Championships; people expected me to win Gold here as well, so I am very glad," she added.

The gold medallist said that she got emotional when the national anthem was played and she is hopeful to continue her good performance in the upcoming events."I can't describe the moment (during the National Anthem), it was memorable & very emotional for me. I am hoping to give such performances further and make my nation proud," Zareen said.

Talking about the bout, the Indian world boxing champion was off to a great start. Carly competed really well in the first round. But Nikhat took advantage of her strengths and maintained a slight advantage over her opponent, which made all five judges vote in her favour at the end of the first round.

Nikhat continued her dominance in the second round. Her agility and ability to land the right punches at the right time helped her earn unanimous decisions in her favour from all judges. Carly on the other hand was losing momentum fastly and getting tired.

The pattern of Nikhat's dominance continued in the final round. Her opponent was clearly frustrated with her lack of performance and Nikhat continued to tire her out. The gold medal went to the Indian after yet another unanimous decision by judges in the final round.

Earlier, Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points. In the first round, Panghal made a great start. Though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Panghal and he got 10 points from all while Macdonald got nine from all.

In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost in the second round as well.

The pattern of Panghal's dominance continued in the final round as well as he kept scoring points effortlessly. Once again, all judges decided in his favour. This helped him seal the match and add another medal to his country's tally.

Nitu Ghangas also clinched a gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Promoted

She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent. Ghangas was a notch above Resztan throughout the match. The English boxer was fighting well but fell short in all three rounds as all five judges voted in favour of Ghangas.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.