After boxer Lovlina Borgohain's lengthy Twitter post on Monday where she alleged mental harrasment due to the absence of her coaches, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports swung into action and posted a tweet in response to that of Borgohain's stating that it has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to "immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain." The Department of MYAS issued the update on their official Twitter account, saying: "We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain."

We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain. https://t.co/6GhD72cvY4 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 25, 2022

The Boxing Federation of India also issued a statement, saying: "Only 33% of the playing contingent is allowed as Support Staff which in BFI's case for the 12 boxers (8 men and 4 women) stands to be 4 support staff, (including coaches) who were to travel with the Team to Birmingham. The requirements of boxing with respect to coaches and support staff is a little different as there are multiple bouts, which could be one after another."

"The IOA understood BFI's point of view and therefore, extended help with maximum possible additional support staff. With IOA's help the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers. Boxing Federation of India ensured that Sandhya Gurung was at the training camp in Ireland. BFI is closely working with IOA so that Sandhya Gurung could be a part of the team in Birmingham. In the meanwhile, delegate transport and accommodation at ETO's hotel has been already provided to her,: it added.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday took to Twitter, claiming that she has faced "mental harassment" due to the constant removal of her coaches, who helped her win an Olympic medal, from her training process and were later allowed entry after several requests. She also claimed that her coach Sandhya Gurung has currently not been allowed entry into the Commonwealth Games Village.

"Today with a lot of grief, I want to tell everyone about the continuous harassment going on with me. The coaches who helped me win an Olympic medal are always being side-lined which has severely impacted my training schedule," Lovlina wrote in her twitter post.

"One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. I had to plead with folded hands to get my coaches included in the contingent. I am feeling mentally harassed because of this ordeal," she posted. "Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurung is standing outside the CWG village and not being allowed to enter. Just eight days before the start of my event, my training schedule has been hampered. My other coach has been sent back to India," she said.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village here on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation. Lovlina, perhaps, wanted her personal coach Amey Kolekar with her during the CWG but he did not feature in the long list.

Lovlina alleged that she endured similar treatment before the World Championship in Istanbul and she fears that something similar will happen at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

"I don't understand how will I focus on the Games (CWG) amidst all this? My world championships also suffered because of this. I don't want my CWG to be affected due to politics. Hoping I will overcome this politics and win a medal for my country. Jai Hind," she wrote.

(With PTI inputs)