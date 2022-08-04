Youngsters Sunayna Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh entered the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event in squash at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday. Sunayna and the 14-year-old Anahat made short work of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in straight games in their opening match. The other Indian pair in the fray are seasoned pair of Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who will play their round of 16 match later in the day.

On the other hand, the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal won their mixed doubles round of 16 match vs Wales, while the pair of Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu lost in the mixed doubles round of 16 vs Australia.

In the men's doubles round of 32, the pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also registered win over their British Virgin Islands opponents.